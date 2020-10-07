Mary Ellen (Williams) LaGray 1936 - 2020DEERFIELD - Mrs. Mary Ellen (Williams) LaGray, age 83, went home to the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020 when she peacefully passed away with her loved ones by her side.Mary Ellen was the beloved daughter of the late David and Mary (Mulvihill) Williams, and the widow of Albert C. LaGray who passed away on May 2, 2016. Mary Ellen loved the Lord and praised his words and deeds; she was a true Christian and found joy in worship.She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Kim E. and Jack Grower, and Susan LaGray; her grandchildren, Heather and Mark Dupont II; Gregory DeBernardis Jr. and Amanda Schultz, and Megan DeBernardis; her sisters and brother-in-law, Joan and Jake Vine, Suzanne Kratzenburg, and Ann Rose; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Janice Williams, Donald and Judy Williams, and James and Mary Williams; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; sister-in-law, Jeanette LaGray; and the grace of good friends for all occasions, she will be so well remembered by many of them. She was predeceased by her infant sibling David, and her sister and brother-in-law, Sara and Daniel Cozza; brother-in-law Bob Kratzenburg; nephew, Paul Cozza; niece and goddaughter, Jacqueline Cosamano; in-laws, Doris and Harriet (Gardner) LaGray; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edgar and Marge LaGray, Vincent LaGray, and Edwin LaGray.Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5-7 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Due to current restrictions, we will be operating at a reduced occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the LaGray family. Mary Ellen's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday morning at 10:00 at St. Mark's Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Face masks are required and social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. During this time of social distancing that we are all experiencing, please take a moment to connect with Mary Ellen's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.