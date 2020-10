Sister Mary Ethna Kapfer, CSJ 1918 - 2020LATHAM - Sister Mary Ethna Kapfer, CSJ, 102, died on Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Joseph's Provincial House, Latham. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for the past 83 years.Sister Ethna, the former Dorothy Elizabeth Kapfer, was born in Ilion, NY, on April 11, 1918, daughter of the late Carl and Jessie Smith Kapfer. After graduating from Chadwicks Union Free High School, she entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in Troy, NY, on March 19, 1937 and professed final vows on August 15, 1942.Sister Ethna received a Bachelor's Degree in science from The College of Saint Rose and a Master's Degree in general science from Syracuse University. For 73 years, she served in schools in the Albany and Syracuse Dioceses; 63 years as teacher and administrator and the last 10 years as a volunteer tutor. Fifty of those years in the field of education were spent in the Mohawk Valley: 6 years at St. Mary's School, Little Falls and 44 years at St. Francis de Sales School, Herkimer.Sister Ethna's father died when the children were young and she helped to raise her siblings, a responsibility that resulted in an enduring bond of love. Throughout her long life, Sister Ethna enjoyed visiting her family in such places as Chadwicks, Florida and Colorado. Always ready to travel, she also enjoyed trips to Alaska and the Grand Canyon, taking in foliage tours on a chair lift or cross country skiing on a frozen lake or sampling an exotic new dish.Sister Ethna was one of those persons who was perhaps born to be an educator. Her passion, charisma and warmth combined with her willingness to work tirelessly to create a challenging and nurturing environment. Her own love of learning and engaging personality were enhanced by her strong belief that students generally give to teachers as much or as little as is expected of them! Sister Mary Ethna gave willingly and generously of her gifts of nature and grace and her gratitude and zest for life will live forever in our hearts.Sister Ethna is survived by her nieces and nephews and their families: Carleen Chartier, Kim Kapfer, Sister Mary Bernadette Kapfer, CSSF, Tom Kapfer and Kevin Carroll; many friends; and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet.In addition to her parents, Sister Ethna was predeceased by her sister, Marguerite (Vincent) Carroll; and her brothers, Elmer (Teresa) and Vincent (Jane) Kapfer.Due to the continued health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or funeral services for Sister Mary Ethna at this time. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com