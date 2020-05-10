Mary F. Cardinal 1967 - 2020
FLOYD - Mary F. Cardinal, 52, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home, with her loving husband by her side.
She was born on August 28, 1967, in Utica, the daughter of the late Frank and Carol (Betsinger) Washburn. Mary was a graduate of Holland Patent High School and furthered her education, graduating from the Utica School of Commerce. Starting in July of 1991, she was employed with Oneida County Telephone Company as a Secretary and Receptionist and was with the company until November of 2004. For the remainder of her career, Mary was employed with Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare (now Mohawk Valley Health system) in multiple support roles. From 2004-2005, Mary was an Administrative Secretary at Adirondack Community Physicians and 2005-2008, she transitioned to their Palliative Care Program as an Administrative Secretary. Mary was then employed from 2008-2009 at Adirondack Community Physicians as their Administrative Assistant and then from 2009-2016, she was the Administrative Coordinator in the Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit (IRU). From 2016 to early 2020 Mary returned to Palliative Care as an office coordinator. Lastly, Mary had recently joined Patient Registration in February as an Administrative Assistant. Mary enjoyed helping people and for many years was a volunteer member of the Decontamination Team for Faxton-St. Luke's. Most recently, she became an ISO certified Internal Auditor. Mary was a member of Stittville United Methodist Church and the Facebook group, Yarn Pals.
Mary was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed many hobbies with her husband, Richard, including motorcycle driving and riding, woodworking, hunting, fishing and camping. She also enjoyed knitting and weaving and had a great love for Canada.
Surviving are her loving husband, Richard Cardinal, Jr.; son, Daniel Golden; adored grandsons, Christopher and Daniel; brother, Tom (Tina Hile) Washburn; sister, Sue (Jerry) Storms; beloved fur babies, Bubba, Winifred and Grace; and many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, co-workers and friends. She was predeceased by her beloved Great Dane, Harley.
Mary's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the members of the Floyd Fire Dept. and the New York State Troopers for their care and compassion.
Due to the current health concerns and in keeping with the directives of the CDC and National Funeral Directors Association, funeral services will be private for the family.
The family will be holding a celebration of Mary's life at a later date.
Remembrances in Mary's name may be made to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
FLOYD - Mary F. Cardinal, 52, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home, with her loving husband by her side.
She was born on August 28, 1967, in Utica, the daughter of the late Frank and Carol (Betsinger) Washburn. Mary was a graduate of Holland Patent High School and furthered her education, graduating from the Utica School of Commerce. Starting in July of 1991, she was employed with Oneida County Telephone Company as a Secretary and Receptionist and was with the company until November of 2004. For the remainder of her career, Mary was employed with Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare (now Mohawk Valley Health system) in multiple support roles. From 2004-2005, Mary was an Administrative Secretary at Adirondack Community Physicians and 2005-2008, she transitioned to their Palliative Care Program as an Administrative Secretary. Mary was then employed from 2008-2009 at Adirondack Community Physicians as their Administrative Assistant and then from 2009-2016, she was the Administrative Coordinator in the Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit (IRU). From 2016 to early 2020 Mary returned to Palliative Care as an office coordinator. Lastly, Mary had recently joined Patient Registration in February as an Administrative Assistant. Mary enjoyed helping people and for many years was a volunteer member of the Decontamination Team for Faxton-St. Luke's. Most recently, she became an ISO certified Internal Auditor. Mary was a member of Stittville United Methodist Church and the Facebook group, Yarn Pals.
Mary was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed many hobbies with her husband, Richard, including motorcycle driving and riding, woodworking, hunting, fishing and camping. She also enjoyed knitting and weaving and had a great love for Canada.
Surviving are her loving husband, Richard Cardinal, Jr.; son, Daniel Golden; adored grandsons, Christopher and Daniel; brother, Tom (Tina Hile) Washburn; sister, Sue (Jerry) Storms; beloved fur babies, Bubba, Winifred and Grace; and many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, co-workers and friends. She was predeceased by her beloved Great Dane, Harley.
Mary's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the members of the Floyd Fire Dept. and the New York State Troopers for their care and compassion.
Due to the current health concerns and in keeping with the directives of the CDC and National Funeral Directors Association, funeral services will be private for the family.
The family will be holding a celebration of Mary's life at a later date.
Remembrances in Mary's name may be made to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2020.