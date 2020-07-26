Mary Freedman 1925 - 2020

FALMOUTH, ME - Mary Dirlam Freedman, 94, passed away peacefully at her home at Foreside Harbor, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Mary was born on October 4, 1925, in Worcester, MA. She attended Wellesley College (1942-1946), during which time she spent a summer at the Bread Loaf School in Vermont, studying literature with Robert Frost. After completing her Masters at The University of Cincinnati, Mary worked as an editor at Scholastic Magazine, until she married Bruce Berlind and raised five children in Hamilton, NY. Mary worked as an editor at Boston Magazine, until her retirement and in 1989, she was married to Robert Freedman, of Hamilton, with whom she spent the next 17 happy and loving years, until his death in 2007.

Mary was known for her prowess at the NYT crossword puzzles (always in black felt-tip pen), her brilliant wit, her literary genius and her strength and elegance.

Mary is survived by her children, Lise Blumenthal, of Boulder, CO, Anne Berlind, of Portland, ME, John Berlind, of Burlington, VT, Paul Berlind, of New Durham, NH and Sasha Frey, of Sudbury, MA; her step-children, Bryn Freedman, of Los Angeles, CA and Ross Freedman, of Norwood, NJ; and brothers, John Dirlam and Peter Dirlam, of Southbridge, MA. Mary is also survived by 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild in the oven. Private services will be held at a later date.



