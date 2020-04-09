|
|
Mary G. Hall 1938 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Mary G. Hall, 81, of New Hartford, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
She was born on May 11, 1938, in Utica, a daughter of the late James C. Green, Sr. and Ethel Williams Green. She graduated from New York Mills High School in 1956. After which, Mrs. Hall pursued a career at the Telephone Company on Genesee Street, Utica. On November 20, 1965, she married her beloved spouse, Robert E. Hall, in Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Mr. Hall passed away on August 20, 2015.
Mary was a devoted member of St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford, where she attended daily Mass, was part of the Altar Guild and was a Eucharistic Minister. She followed politics very closely and was a staunch Conservative.
She is survived by her son, Tom Hall, of Irvington, NY; brother, James C. Green, Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, of New York Mills; nieces and nephews, Andrea Martin, of Birmingham, AL, Michael J. Green, of Buffalo, NY, Cliff Bowen, of Cold Spring, NY, Andrew Bowen, of Carmel, NY, Mary Perry, of Boynton Beach, FL, Carol Kreiss, of Knoxville, TN, Robert Bowen, of Barcelona, Spain and Katy Bowen, of Astoria, NY. She was predeceased by her sister, Francis J. Bowen.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at the Advanced Wound Care, New Hartford, for all the care given to Mary.
Due to the current health concerns from the Coronavirus, the family's services will be private. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Waterville.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
Instead of flowers please consider a donation to in memory of Mary. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Please leave a special memory of Mary for her family at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020