|
|
Mary (Marie) Haritos 1929 - 2019
YORKTOWN HTS - It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the death of our beautiful mother, Marie Haritos, 89, of Yorktown Hts, NY, formally of White Plains and Utica. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Born on September 26, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, to Rush and Angelina (Piccininni) Enzor, she married the love of her life, Anthony Haritos, on May 28, 1950 and they shared an unbreakable bond until his death on January 13, 2019.
In 1958, Tony and Marie moved their young family to Utica, leaving behind their large families in Brooklyn and Manhattan for the unknown of Upstate NY. It's where they spent the best years of their lives and grew to love the city of Utica and its people, especially Marie's two dearest friends, Jo DiMeo and Lalla Durante.
An ageless beauty, Marie was a much-loved matriarch to her extended family - a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, beloved aunt and friend to all. She selflessly lived her life with love, elegance, grace and dignity, which was reflected in everything she did.
Marie is survived by her three children, Stephanie, Nina and Michael; devoted daughter-in-law, Sheryl; cherished granddaughter, Talia; sister, Sara Xifo; and numerous well-loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Tony; parents; sisters, Charlotte and ToniAnn; brother, Robert; son-in-law, Dennis Janis (Nina); brother-in-law, Tony Xifo; and nephew, Gary Xifo.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM, Monday, August 26 at New St. Patrick's Church in Yorktown Hts, followed by interment at St. Francis Cemetery in Mt Kisco, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019