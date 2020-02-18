|
Mary Helen (Eppright) Jones 1927 - 2020
REMSEN - Mrs. Mary Helen (Eppright) Jones, age 92, of the Town of Steuben, passed away, at her family home surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Mary Helen was born on December 12, 1927, in Austin, TX. She was the youngest of seven children of the late Ivan and Helen (Lackey) Eppright.
In WWII, she worked in a war production plant in Chula Vista, CA and then returned home to Austin, TX. She attended the University of Texas, where she met her future husband, Edward Jones, on a blind date. They were married in Austin, on December 26, 1945, upon his return from military service in the Pacific Theater during WWII.
Mary Helen had a deep devotion and commitment to her family. She was an active Air Force wife, a stay-at-home mom and a life-long community volunteer. After a long military career and many moves (the last being Rome, NY), Ed retired from the USAF. Mary Helen and Ed began to travel for the fun of it!
Mary Helen and Ed enjoyed participating in their children's school experiences and extracurricular activities which included leadership roles in religious education, scout troops and chaperoning field trips, history projects, Revolutionary War reenacting, camping, hunting, fishing, as well as domestic skills like cooking and sewing. Mary Helen and Ed were very proud of their family.
Mary Helen was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and earned several honors including the coveted Evelyn Cole Peters Award in 2004 for the Best of Show in Literature and Drama for her poem, "Our Land of the Free", 3rd Place National in Historic Preservation for her beautifully illustrated memoir, "WWII and More", the state Excellence in Community Service Award in 2006 and the prestigious Historic Preservation Medal in 2010 for her years of volunteer service in that field. She served as Historian in the Holland Patent Chapter, served as the Herkimer Monument #10 Project Manager for the Oneida Chapter and was Vice Regent and Treasurer in the Col. Marinus Willett – Mohawk Valley Chapter. She compiled and edited her chapter book, "Our Patriot Ancestors and Family Stories" in 2014. She was State American Heritage-Conservation Co-Chairman and State Magazine Chairman.
As a member of the Remsen-Steuben Historical Society, Mary Helen had several opportunities to promote local Welsh and Revolutionary War history. She compiled and co-edited the newspaper, Newyddion Tref Remsen-Steuben and the books, "Steuben: the Baron and the Town" and "Steuben, Fort Stanwix and Oriskany Battlefield Through the Years." She was a co-founder and driving force of the Friends of Baron Steuben Committee and was a frequent contributor to "Steuben News" published by the Steuben Society of America.
Mary Helen was a charter member of the Northern Frontier Project Organization and the Oneida County Historians Association. She received special service awards from both groups. Her most recent recognition was in 2013 when the Oneida County Historical Society inducted her into the Oneida County History Hall of Fame as a "Living Legend".
Mary Helen is survived by her dear children, Emilie Siarkiewicz and her husband, Ken Siarkiewicz, of Tucson, AZ, Edward Jones and his wife, Beth, of Rome, NY and Susan Graff, of Remsen, NY; grandchildren, Michael Jones and his wife, Sarah, of Castle Creek, NY, Michelle Bourgovini and her husband, Robert Bourgovini, of Ashburn, VA and their children, Gianna and Joseph.
Mary Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Edward Jones, in 2010. She was also preceded by their beloved son, William Jones, in 1984; and her son-in-law, Paul Graff, who passed away in 2014.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21, at 11 a.m. at St. Leo and St. Ann's Catholic Church, 7939 Elm St., Holland Patent, NY 13354. It was Mary Helen's wish that there be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Leo and St. Ann's Catholic Church, Box 185, Holland Patent, NY 13354 or Utica Zoo, 1 Utica Way, Utica, NY 13501.
Ackely-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020