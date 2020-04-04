|
|
Mary I. Morgan 1925 - 2020
MONTOUR FALLS, NY - Mary Inez Morgan (Lankford), age 94, of Montour Falls and formerly of Ilion, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 peacefully at Seneca View Nursing Facility after a long illness.
Mary was born in Bessemer City, NC, on October 22, 1925, to David and Hettie (Panther) Lankford. She was predeceased by her husband, William F. Morgan, Sr. (2005); and daughter, Judith Jacoby (1997). She is survived by her daughters, G. Susan (Jeremy) Spencer, of Odessa, with whom she lived for many years, P. Dale (Dan) Williams, of Tampa, FL and Mary Anne (David) Briggs, of East Herkimer, NY; her son, William F. Morgan, Jr. (Robin Zaleski), of Hartford, CT; and special son-in-law, Richard (Donna) Jacoby, of Chalfont, PA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Amanda, Megan, Katie, Jessie, Shane, Jon and Dan; three great-grandchildren, Findley, Andrew and Madison; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Mary was a former member of Immanuel Baptist, New Hartford and First Baptist Church, Ilion. Most recently, she was a member of Odessa Baptist Church.
During WW2, she lived in Washington, DC and worked for the FBI, filing fingerprints. For most of her life she worked at Nichols/PharmHouse Discount Store as a sales clerk.
She taught Sunday school for decades and was beloved by her young students. Her family has fond memories of the meals she prepared for holidays and Sunday gatherings. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling and doing crossword puzzles and was a die-hard Mets fan. Above all, she enjoyed raising her five children and being a loving grandmother. She enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's sports and music activities and especially loved being surrounded by them at home.
Her family and friends would like to thank the staff at Seneca View Nursing Facility for their dedication and gentle care and the congregation at Odessa Baptist Church for their support and prayers.
A Memorial Service and burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Odessa Baptist Church, 111 Fowler Place, Odessa, NY 14869, where Mary was a faithful member.
To leave he family a message of condolence, please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020