Mary J. (Altieri) Dobrzenki 1937 - 2020
SCHUYLER - Mrs. Mary J. (Altieri) Dobrzenki, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Mohawk Valley Grand Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Utica on September 10, 1937, Mary was the daughter of James and Fanesia Altieri and was raised and educated locally, having graduated from Utica Free Academy. On January 28, 1956, she married Theodore Dobrzenski, with whom she shared 61 years of love and devotion until his passing.
Mary held a longtime position with Trenton Technologies as a board inspector, the position from which she retired. Mary was the type of person who made friends easily and was known as the darling of the family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a beloved animal owner and rescuer. She loved spending time at her camp in Sylvan Beach with her family.
Mary is survived by her brother, Michael Altieri; beloved grandsons, Stephen Behlog and Theodore Chrispen; and her great-grandchildren, Lilli, Xander and Gabe. She was predeceased by her husband, Theodore; and her daughter, Cynthia Behlog.
The family will honor and commemorate Mary's life at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro, NY 13492 on Saturday, July 18th at 9:30 a.m. In keeping with CDC regulations, face masks, social distancing and name registration at church are mandatory.
