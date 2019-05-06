Home

W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
(315) 845-8532
Mary J. Place

Mary J. Place Obituary
Mary J. Place 1935 - 2019
NEWPORT – Mary J. Place, 83, formerly of Mechanic Street, Newport, passed away on May 3, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community, Utica, where she had resided for the past five years.
Mrs. Place was born on November 11, 1935, in the Town of Schuyler, a daughter of the late Harry and Esther (Geer) Keyser. She received her education in local schools and was united in marriage with William P. Place, Sr. on April 17, 1954 at the Newport United Methodist Church. The couple operated a farm on Steuben Road in the Town of Deerfield for many years. In more recent years, Mary was self-employed as a Home Health Aide. Bill preceded her in death on December 1, 2014.
Mary was a life member of Kuyahoora Chapter #145 O.E.S., where she served as Matron two times. Additionally, she was a Grand Representative to the State of Rhode Island. Mrs. Place was a member of the Newport United Methodist Church and during her farming years, had served as treasurer of the former Northeast Dairy Cooperative in Poland.
Survivors include three children, William Place, Jr., of Newport, Debra (Larry) Renodin, of Poland and Bethann (Frank, Jr.) Roefaro, of Utica; one sister, Lucille (Brian) Bunce, of Newport; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Joan Crossett Kane; a brother, Henry Keyser; and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Place.
Kuyahoora Chapter #145 O.E.S. will conduct their ritualistic service at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, on Saturday at 3:00 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service with Reverends Michael and Gail Jay officiating. Inurnment will follow in Middleville Rural Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the services on Saturday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Russia Civic Association or Kuyahoora Chapter #145 O.E.S. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2019
