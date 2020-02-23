|
Mary Jane Butler Purdy 1933 - 2020
HAMILTON - Mary Jane Butler Purdy, 86, of Hamilton, NY, passed away, Monday, February 17, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.
She was born, December 27, 1933, in Oriskany Falls, NY, a daughter of Charles and Vernita Fuess Butler and was a graduate of Waterville High School. She owned and operated Mary Jane's Beauty Shop, Hamilton, until retiring. On December 24, 1955, Mary Jane married Robert "Spike" Purdy in Bouckville. He predeceased her on June 16, 2012. Mary Jane enjoyed doing puzzles and bowling. Her family was her greatest joy and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Hamilton.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Patti and Steve Henderson, of Oneida and Gail and Greg Cypherd, of Fishers Island, NY; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Becky Purdy, of Windsor, CT; sisters, Carol McNamara, of NC and Pat Wrobel, of Puyallup, WA; brothers, Chet and Ginny Butler, of TN and Charles "Chuck" Butler, of Albuquerque, NM; her grandchildren, Scott, Staci and Molly Hawkinson, Emma, Noah and Molly Cypherd, Erika and Cameron Purdy; great-grandchildren, Olivia Nevaeh Bauer, Wesson Robert Lamb and Hania Lorraine Lamb; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, SueAnn Purdy, in March 1965; and sister, Arlyn Zeller.
Memorial services were held, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton. Interment will be in the Madison Village Cemetery in the spring.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Crouse Community Center Activities Fund, 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020