Mary Jane Murphy 1945 - 2020
REMSEN - Mary Jane Murphy, a lifelong resident of Remsen, NY, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
Mary was born in Remsen on January 5, 1945 and was a daughter of the late Tom and Nora Williams. She grew up on the Williams family farm, until she married her husband, Frank, in 1967. They together turned an old barn on the family property into a home where they raised their family.
Mary loved her community. She served a five-year term as a member of the Remsen School Board. She has also served many years, up to her passing, as a member of the Fairchild Cemetery Association.
She was also a very accomplished wood worker, making several wood crafts, as well as wood burning drawings. Mary had a booth at the first Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts held in the fire house in Remsen. Mary also loved horses growing up and in her early years, competed in barrel racing at the fairs. Like her father, Tom Williams, Mary was also a very accomplished stone mason. She loved working with stones and has built many stone fireplaces as well as stone walls throughout her years.
She liked the simple things in life and never asked for anything, but was always willing to help anyone at a moment's notice with whatever they needed. Mary was well-respected by her neighbors and her community.
Mary Jane (Mama) lived her whole life on Fairchild Road, not because she had to, but because that's where she loved to be.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis, of fifty years and survived by her five children, Theresa (Thomas) McDonald, Thomas (Tracy) Murphy, Garrie Ann (Daniel) Smith, Gilbert Murphy and James (Brande) Murphy. Mary has twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, which she loved very much.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Fairchild Cemetery.
Arrangements by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.