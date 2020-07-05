Mary Janet Kelly 1933 - 2020
CLINTON - Miss Mary Janet Kelly, 87, formerly of 1417 Fincke Ave., Utica, went to be with her parents on June 30, 2020.
Janet was born on March 19, 1933 to the late John and Margaret (Horrigan) Kelly. Janet was educated in the Utica school system and was also a graduate of Utica School of Commerce. Janet spent countless times as a child in her beloved Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Janet would spend time making mittens and booties for local children's organizations.
Janet is survived by her cousins, Jean and Narinder Aggerwala, Tom and Susan Horrigan, Frances Gawkins and Ann Gawkins; and friend, Lori Bulken and family.
Miss Kelly's funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of The Rosary Church, Burrstone Rd., New Hartford, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Her Rite of Committal and burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Shiners Hospitals in Janet's name.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Lutheran Care Home for all they have done, as well as the special friendships of Wendy and Debbie to Janet.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
