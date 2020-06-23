Mary Jo Birnie 1922 - 2020
EAGLE BAY - Mary Jo Birnie, 98, of Eagle Bay, NY and Naples, FL and formerly of Rome, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford. She was born on March 19,1922 on the Nunn family farm in Verona, NY. She received her name in honor of the Blessed Mother and St. Joseph on whose holy day she was born.
The family moved to Rome, NY, when she was three. She was educated throughout her school years at the Academy of Holy Names and SAA in Rome.
In 1940, she married Martin K. (Bud) Birnie at St. Peter's Church. They were happily married for 67 years until Bud's passing in 2007. Together, they purchased a little bus operation from her brother, Martin, in 1952. Mary Jo and Bud worked together in the bus service for over 40 years with the help of many loyal employees, customers and vendors who helped this little company grow and prosper.
Throughout her life, Mary Jo and Bud cherished their many friends and family members in Rome and the Adirondacks (Eagle Bay). They, also in their later retirement years, spent winters in Naples, Fl, where they met many new and close friends.
Mary Jo loved to dance and entertain. She and Bud were members of the Ten Club social group as well as the B&B pitch card club. Mary Jo was a member St. Paul's Church, Rome, St. Anthony's, Inlet and St. William's Church, Naples. Mary Jo was a member of the Rome Twigs and several Catholic parish groups as well as a CCD teacher.
She was predeceased by her older brother, Martin J. Nunn and his wife, Nora; her older sister, Genevieve Wallis and her husband, Kenneth; and younger brother, James E. Nunn. She was also predeceased by a dearly loved aunt, Agnes H. Shea.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Susan Birnie, Annandale, VA and Timothy and Kimberly Birnie, Rome, NY; her cherished five grandchildren are Shea, Brendon, Kaitlen, Lauren and Brian; and three great-grandchildren, Carys Katherine Carstensen, Martin James Birnie and Colin John Roe Carstensen. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Draper, of Utica, NY; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was a beloved family member and will be dearly missed by her many relatives and close friends.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family due to concerns of the ongoing pandemic. Interment will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Any donations may be made to The James E. Nunn Memorial Foundation, C/O Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC, 14 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.