Mary Jo Hovey 1959 - 2019
HAMPSTEAD - Mary Jo Hovey, 59, of Hampstead, died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
She was born on August 15, 1959, in Utica, NY, to Joseph and Mary White.
Mary Jo graduated from Notre Dame High School, SUNY Delhi, Mohawk Valley Community College and received her Master's Degree from Duke University. She was a nursing instructor at Cape Fear Community College, and co-authored several informational books for nursing students. She also worked as a cardiac care nurse at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Faxton Hospital in Utica, NY.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Hovey; son, Joseph; daughter, Katherine and her fiance, Kyle Brigman; mother and father, Mary and Joseph T. White; brother, Joseph M White (Lori); sisters, Karen Diana (John), Debbie Teeter (Tim), Colleen Andron (Tim), Maureen Conlon; several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Jim (Shelly), John (Beth), Steve (Nancy); and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann. She is also survived by the countless patients and students she had a positive impact on throughout her career.
The family will receive visitors from 5-7 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, at Andrews Hampstead Chapel.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church in Hampstead.
A Memorial Mass will be held in New York at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019