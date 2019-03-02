The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
Mary Jo (White) Hovey

Mary Jo (White) Hovey Obituary
Mary Jo (White) Hovey 1959 - 2019
WILMINGTON, NC - Mary Jo (White) Hovey, 59, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass, to be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, at 12:00 p.m., at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, 1736 Burrstone Rd., New Hartford. The family will receive guests following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Mary Jo's name may be made to The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
