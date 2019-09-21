|
Mary Joan Buck Glancy 1948 - 2019
POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA - Mary Joan Buck Glancy, known to her loved ones as Moom, passed away on September 12, 2019 with her family by her side.
Born in Utica, to Mary Elizabeth Carmody and Francis Buck, she married her high school sweetheart, John A. Glancy, on November 27, 1969. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and especially enjoyed the fall season and hosting Thanksgiving dinner.
She is survived by her three children, Colleen, Kristin and Ryan; two grandchildren, Devyn and Peyton; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; and son-in-law, Richard; sister-in-law, Patricia; and a plethora of friends who were like family. She was predeceased by her mother, father and sister, Lisa.
Her sense of humor and passion for life will be truly missed by those that loved her.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019