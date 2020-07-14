1/1
Mary (Richards) Johnson
Mary (Richards) Johnson 1970 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Mary E. Johnson, 50, of New Hartford, passed away on July 11, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Mary was born in Rome, NY, on July 2, 1970, to Stewart and Helen (Podkowka) Richards. She graduated from Rome Catholic High School, SUNY Geneseo and Touro Law School.
On September 26, 1998, Mary married Ernie Johnson at Transfiguration Church. Together they have two children, Cassandra and Connor.
Mary was employed in the legal department at Utica National Insurance Company and was currently employed as an attorney at Replacement Lens Inc., as a Claim Director.
In addition to her husband and children, Mary is survived by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ernie and Diane Johnson, Sr., Little Egg Harbor, NJ; brother and sister-in-law, William and Leah Richards, Blossvale, NY; and brother-in-law, Erik Johnson, Washingtonville, NY.
Calling hours are at Strong- Burns & Sprock Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Road, Rome, Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Those attending are asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Prince-Boyd & Hyatt Home For Funerals, Inc.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Transfiguration Church with the Revs. Paul Angelicchio, Abe Esper and Deacon Michael Gudaitis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the educational fund for Cassandra and Connor.
You may send a message of sympathy online at www.princeboydhyatt.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home
7751 Merrick Road
Rome, NY 13440
(315) 336-6360
