Mary K. Koshar 1924 - 2020
UTICA - Mary K. Koshar, 95, died on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born Mary Antoinette Krish, on October 21, 1924, in Demopolis, AL, a daughter of the late Frank and Antonia Ozbolt Krish, Slovenian immigrants. Most of her primary education took place at a home for children called Holy Angels, in the Bronx, where she graduated at the top of her class. Her secondary schooling was in Seward Park High School, Manhattan.
At age 16, she began her work career in New York City, at a laundry, then later, at a book bindery and at U. S. Radium Corporation. Moving to Richfield Springs, after World War II, she worked at Shurkatch Fishing Tackle. Eventually, she started at New York Telephone in the Richfield office, as an operator. She retired from the company as a manager in Utica, after 38 years of service.
On August 2, 1952, Mary married Joseph Koshar, in St. Joseph's Church, Richfield Springs and they began a long, happy life together. A couple years later, they moved to Utica, where they raised their three children. Joseph died on March 24, 2005.
Mary was a member of the Church of Lady of Lourdes since 1958 and was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers.
She had a natural musical ability. Her favorite was Slovenian music. A self-taught harmonica player at age seven, as a young lady, she sang in Domovina Singing Society, in Brooklyn. She also exhibited her talents when dancing her best loved polkas and waltzes.
Another joy of hers was working with numbers. She did so avidly, when performing at her job, doing her income tax and solving Sudoku puzzles.
Her enjoyment of cooking and cleaning was evident in her exceptional results.
She is survived by her three children, Joanne Koshar, of Utica, Andrew Koshar, of Yorkville and John Koshar and his wife, Colleen, of Saunderstown, RI; grandchildren, William F., Jr. and Mary and Frances Pickles; niece, Frances Wesley; and nephew, Frank (Marilyn) Svet, Jr.; and several members of the Koshar family. She was predeceased by her sister, Millie Svet; and brothers, John and Frank Krish.
The funeral will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at the Church of Our Lady Lourdes, Utica, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. If attending, please wear a face mask. Interment service will be restricted to immediate family. due to current health circumstances. We look forward to hosting a remembrance gathering at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the Alzheimer's Association
in memory of Mary.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com
.