Mary L. Arcuri Sears 1930 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Mary L. Arcuri Sears, 89, of Whitesboro and formerly of Utica, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the St. Luke's Home.
She was born on February 3, 1930, in Forestport, NY, a daughter of the late Frederick and Elizabeth Goshaw Glouse and was educated locally. She married John J. Arcuri on March 28, 1948 at St. Anthony's Church in Utica and he passed away in 1976. Mary later married Gerald Sears on July 12, 1986 and he passed away in 2010. Mary worked as a nurse's aide, for many years, before retiring from St. Luke's Hospital.
At one time, she enjoyed playing horseshoes with her husband, Gerald and they also loved to dance.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Agatha Arcuri Rahn, of Utica and Elizabeth Arcuri, of New Mexico; grandchildren, Brian J. Rahn and his wife, Mary, of New Hartford, Melanie Crossway and her husband, Kevin, of Holland Patent, Michael Wood, of Utica, Kimberlee Robison and her husband, Shaun, of New York Mills and Amanda Randall and her husband, Brian, of Sauquoit; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Maya, Ainsley, Keira, McKenna, Alaina, Alexander, Haley, Brian and Mason; stepchildren, Gerald Sears and his wife, Carol, Allen Sears and his wife, Deborah, Ed Sears and his wife, Betty, Carrie Podagrosi and her husband, Peter; stepson-in-law, Ray Maxin; and many step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Joseph F. Arcuri; and stepdaughter, Joan Maxin.
The family would like to offer a special thank to the staff on the Barton East Unit at the St. Luke's Home for all the care and comfort that was given to Mary.
The funeral will be on Saturday at 11:00 at St. Anthony's & St. Agnes Church, Utica. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Calling hours will be on Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society in memory of Mary.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 6 to June 7, 2019