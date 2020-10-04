Mary Lallier Schermerhorn
MARION, NY - Mary Lallier Schermerhorn, formerly of New Hartford, entered into rest on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the age of 83, at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, Newark, NY, with the support and comfort of her loving kids by her side.
Mary is survived by her five children, Barbara (Robert) Kallassy, Richard Schermerhorn, Karen (Steve Cipolla) Schermerhorn, Lee (Chuck) DeRidder and Jean (Jerry) Chrisman; nine grandchildren, Jason (Anne) Kallassy, Rhett (Megan Benedict) Kallassy, Tanya (Paul) Lent, Ryan (Elizabeth) Beman, Brandon (Sarah) Peters, Justin (Rachelle) Peters, Ashley (Ralph Thomas) Fleming, Scott Fleming, II and Heather Chrisman.
There will be no prior calling hours. Friends and family are invited to a funeral mass, 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at St. Michael's Church, 401 S.Main St., Newark, NY 14513, where social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513.
.