Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary LaPorte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Tarantino) LaPorte


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Tarantino) LaPorte Obituary
Mary (Tarantino) LaPorte 1919 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Mary Magdalene (Tarantino) LaPorte, age 100, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 11, 2020.
She was born in Utica, NY, lived in New Hartford and moved to California in 2008.
Mary was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and friend who enjoyed cooking, music, books and spending time with her family. She was a life long parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann LaPorte, of New Hartford; son, Joe LaPorte, of California; daughter, Regina LaPorte and husband, Joseph Sierak, of New Hartford; son, Anthony LaPorte and his partner, Annette West Hunter, of California; daughter, Nancy LaPorte and husband, Joe Vanderberg, of New Jersey; and son, David LaPorte, of California, her devoted and loving caregiver.
Celebration of her Life is private and limited to family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -