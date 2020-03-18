|
Mary (Tarantino) LaPorte 1919 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Mary Magdalene (Tarantino) LaPorte, age 100, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 11, 2020.
She was born in Utica, NY, lived in New Hartford and moved to California in 2008.
Mary was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and friend who enjoyed cooking, music, books and spending time with her family. She was a life long parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann LaPorte, of New Hartford; son, Joe LaPorte, of California; daughter, Regina LaPorte and husband, Joseph Sierak, of New Hartford; son, Anthony LaPorte and his partner, Annette West Hunter, of California; daughter, Nancy LaPorte and husband, Joe Vanderberg, of New Jersey; and son, David LaPorte, of California, her devoted and loving caregiver.
Celebration of her Life is private and limited to family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020