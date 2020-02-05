|
Mary Lou Alfano 1934 - 2020
ORISKANY - Mary Lou Alfano passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, on February 1, 2020.
Born to Ivan and Edith (Jones) Coleman, in Vernon, on October 14, 1934, she was raised in Prospect before moving to Whitesboro. After graduating Whitesboro High School in 1952, she went to work for Utica Fire Insurance. On April 16, 1955, she married her high school sweetheart, Patrick Alfano and became a military wife. He was stationed in Weisbaden, Germany. They both loved their time in Europe and got to experience the culture. After returning home, they appreciated what the U.S. offered more than ever.
Mary Lou worked at Oneida County BOCES with special needs children for 23 years, which she loved.
Over the years, she spent summers on Cape Cod in her vacation home and winters in North Palm Beach, FL. She loved her years on the farm in Oriskany where special family times were shared.
Mary Lou leaves her children, Wende (Kevin) O'Brien, of Brewster, MA, Patrick (Diane) Alfano, of Oriskany and Robert Alfano, of Oriskany; her beloved husband of 65 years, Patrick Alfano; her brother, James (Elaine) Coleman, of Stittville; her granddaughters, Callie O'Brien and Nicole Alfano; along with several nieces and nephews, who she dearly loved. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert (Jane) Coleman; and grandson, Schuyler O'Brien; in-laws, Patsy (Alice) Alfano and Richard Alfano.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Bassett Hospital and the nurses and staff at the Eastern Star Home and Hospice, for their wonderful care. It made all the difference.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Schuyler O'Brien Memorial Scholarship Fund @ Cape Cod Five, 2745 Main St, Brewster, MA, 02631.
A mass will be held at St. Paul's Church in Whitesboro to celebrate her life on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon at Hart's Hill Inn.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020