Mary Lou (Day) Anderson 1942 - 2020
ILION – Mrs. Mary Lou (Day) Anderson, age 77, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, April 9, 2020, in the privacy and comfort of her home.
Born on July 28, 1942, Mary Lou was the daughter of the late Wesley and Dorothy (Ladd) Day. She was raised locally and educated in Whitesboro schools. On September 29, 1962, Mary Lou was united in marriage to William "Bill" Anderson and together they shared in a loving and devoted union that spanned over 57 years.
Mary Lou's career was spent with Divine Brothers in Utica where she was employed for over 30 years and was a tireless advocate for the worker's union.
Always at the center of her life, was Mary Lou's love for her family. They were her whole life and there was nothing she wouldn't do to make sure she provided and supported them in all of life's endeavors. Nothing gave her greater joy than gathering her loved one's around the table for Sunday dinners. The laughter and love in her home was always plentiful. She also adored her canine companion, Sophie and wasn't afraid to let you know it!
Mary Lou is survived by her beloved husband, Bill; her daughters, Cynthia Martin and husband, Michael and Susan Hartley, all of Ilion; her grandchildren, Deanna Hartley, of FL, Michael Martin, Jr. and wife, Jessica, of Ilion, Breanna Martin, of Ilion and Lauren Hartley, of FL; her great-grandson, Grayson Martin, of Ilion; her siblings, Charles and Janet Day and William and Marilyn Day, all of FL; along with nieces, nephews and in-laws. Besides her parents, Mary Lou was predeceased by her sister, Vivian Beck.
A special thank you is extended to Hospice and Palliative Care for the care and compassion shown to Mary Lou throughout her illness.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions in her memory, which can be mailed to: Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Mary Lou's family will gather privately to bid their farewells and celebrate her life. Her earthly remains will be laid to rest in West Schuyler Cemetery at a later date and time.
The Anderson family has entrusted Mary Lou's final arrangements to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020