Mary Lou Bartlett-McEnroy 1940 - 2019
Loving Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother
CLAYVILLE - Mary Lou Bartlett-McEnroy, 78, of Clayville, passed away peacefully at the Presbyterian Home in New Hartford on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Mary Lou was born on November 12, 1940, in Utica, to the late William H. and Angela (Luebbert) Kress.
She was a devoted life member of St. Patrick's - St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Chadwicks. Mary Lou enjoyed golf, cooking, baking and relaxing on the beach in Florida. She was a member of the Sauquoit Valley Garden Club, a 14 - year member of the Sauquoit Valley Rotary, Rotary International Paul Harris Award winner, Rotary coordinator of Adopt a Family at Christmas and Pride in Workmanship Programs.
Mary Lou was most known for her values of patriotism, hard work and contributions to the Sauquoit Valley and surrounding areas. In 1970, she became the first female Town Justice in Oneida County, serving the position for 28 years. From 1975-1983, she served as the Oneida County Clerk. Following that position, she became the coordinator for wineries, ski areas and festivals from 1984-1991. The following year, she took the position of Director of Public Relations at Sitrin Health Care and became the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for the Hudson River-Black River Regulating District. In 2011, these combined experiences lead her to fulfill her life ambition when she was elected as Town of Paris Supervisor. She graciously held this title until her retirement in 2016.
Mary Lou is survived by her loving children, Daniel (Edvina) Bartlett, David (Deborah) Bartlett, Randy (Jodie) Bartlett and Kim (Dave) Fancett; eighteen grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren (with three on the way); her sister, Barbara Roberts; her brother, Karl Kress; and several caring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her first husband, Darrell "Shorty" Bartlett; her second husband, Joseph McEnroy; sister, Karen McGee; infant brother, Daniel Kress; brothers, William Kress, II and Patrick Kress.
Friends and family are invited to attend her Memorial Mass on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Patrick's - St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 3372 Oneida St., Chadwicks, NY 13319 at 11 AM. Her family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Mass.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Her family has entrusted her care to the Johnston Funeral Home in Morris, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24, 2019