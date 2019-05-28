|
Mary Lou (Woodman) Geer 1944 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Mary Lou (Woodman) Geer, age 74, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Born in Rome, NY, on October 4, 1944, Mary Lou was the daughter of the late Jack and Eileen (Malloy) Woodman. She attended Utica Free Academy and the Mohawk School of Beauty Culture, where she earned her credentials as a New York State Licensed Cosmetologist. On September 11, 1965, she married Lawrence N. "Larry" Geer, and during their 53 years together, they honored their nuptial vows through sickness and health. They were devoted to one another and despite facing complications from an automobile accident, Mary Lou and Larry were successful in raising their family. Mary Lou was a dutiful, devoted wife, and was proud to be a hard working partner in their marriage. She enjoyed her roles as mother, wife, and homemaker. She was selfless in mind and heart, and she provided her loved ones with guidance, grace, and goodness. As a nurturing mother, she inspired her boys to become independent and also kept a watchful eye on their progress. She was always available to assist her sons in getting them to wherever they needed to go. She had an innate sense of style, coordinating her hats, heels, and pins.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Larry; her sons and daughters-in-law, Larry J. and Tamara Geer, and Jim and Lori Geer; and her canine grandkids, Udo and Uli. She also leaves several in-laws, nieces and nephews of the Geer families; and her friends, with special mention of her "brother", Tim Boehlert.
The family extends special thanks to the 3rd Floor staff at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center for the extra care and gentleness provided to Mary Lou.
The family commemorated Mary Lou's life at a private time.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2019