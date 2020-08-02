Mary Lou Van Sickle 1946 - 2020
ILION - Mrs. Mary Lou Van Sickle, 73, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born in Ilion, on November 23, 1946, the daughter of the late Theodore and the late Marie DeJohn Hendrickson. She attended Frankfort schools and graduated from Frankfort-Schuyler High School with the Class of 1964. She was married to William Van Sickle, on May 7, 1967, in St. Mary's Church, Frankfort. Bill passed away on July 13, 2012.
Mary Lou was employed as a Nurse with the Red Cross, Mohawk Valley Hospital and lastly for Dr Rao's Office in Mohawk, until her retirement, in 1994. Mary Lou was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church and a former member of the Ilion Moose Lodge.
Mary Lou is survived by her beloved and constant companion, Kimberly and her husband, Fred Baye, of Rome; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Mark Van Sickle, of CO and Theodore and his wife, Ahng Van Sickle, of AL; her grandchildren, Ethan, Madison, Brianna, Amanda, Savannah, Jordan, Tara, Brooklyn, Jackson and Sammy; 11 great-grandchildren and several beloved cousins.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday morning, at 9:45, from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc. and at 10:30, in Lady Queen of Apostles Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Paul Catena. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m., at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort. Please keep in mind to follow Covid 19 rules, wearing a mask and limited number of visitors at a time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Lou's memory may be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Mary Lou's online memorial page, by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com
