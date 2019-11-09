Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Keenan Funeral Home
7501 Pittsford-Palmyra Road
Fairport, NY 14450
585-223-0094
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Werthman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Werthman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Werthman Obituary
Mary Lou Werthman
FAIRPORT - Mary Lou Werthman died on November 6, 2019.
She was predeceased by husband, Bill Werthman. She is survived by children, Lance (Mary) Werthman, Kellie (Matt Marshall) Murphy and Michael (Gabriela) Werthman; four grandchildren, Caitlyn, Michael, William and Emery; brother, Bill Holbrook; sister, Sue (Marty) Schmitzer; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Calling hours, Friday 3-6, at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home (Egypt location) 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport. Memorial Mass, Saturday 10 AM, at Church of the Assumption, Fairport.
In leiu of flowers, please consider donations to the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -