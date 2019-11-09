|
|
Mary Lou Werthman
FAIRPORT - Mary Lou Werthman died on November 6, 2019.
She was predeceased by husband, Bill Werthman. She is survived by children, Lance (Mary) Werthman, Kellie (Matt Marshall) Murphy and Michael (Gabriela) Werthman; four grandchildren, Caitlyn, Michael, William and Emery; brother, Bill Holbrook; sister, Sue (Marty) Schmitzer; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Calling hours, Friday 3-6, at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home (Egypt location) 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport. Memorial Mass, Saturday 10 AM, at Church of the Assumption, Fairport.
In leiu of flowers, please consider donations to the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019