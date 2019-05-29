Mary Louise Davis Ashworth 1917 - 2019

NEW HARTFORD, NY - Mary Louise Davis Ashworth, 102, formerly of Whitesboro and Oriskany, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Sitrin Long Term Care Facility with her family at her side.

Born in Utica on February 9, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Ernest W. and Mary (Clarke) Smith and sister of the late Helen S. Johnson. She was a graduate of Whitesboro Central School, the Utica School of Commerce and was employed for many years by the Whitesboro Central School District. Mary Lou was predeceased by her first husband, George B. Davis and her second husband, James R. Ashworth.

She is survived by her son, John K. Davis (Sue), Slingerlands; grandsons, Scott M. Davis (Danielle), Cary, NC and Gregory M. Davis (Laurie), Fairport, NY; and great-grandsons, Spencer, Miles, Wyatt and Ian. She also leaves a niece, Ann P. Turner (Thomas), Remsen; and a nephew, Michael W. Powers (Mary), Marcy.

The family extends its gratitude to Sharon, Kim, Connie, Rachel and Nicole of Magnolia House for the compassionate care shown to Mary Lou over the past five years.

Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, June 1 at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro from 10:30 - 11 a.m. Funeral services will commence at the conclusion of calling hours at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Carr Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

