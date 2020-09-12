Mary Louise "Mollie" Provasnik 1926 - 2020
MCLEAN, VA/NEW HARTFORD - Mary Louise "Mollie" McDonald Provasnik, formerly of New Hartford, died in her sleep on September 7, 2020, in McLean, VA.
Born on March 4, 1926, in Calcutta, India, Mollie was the daughter of Margaret and Thomas McDonald, both of Utica but living in India where Thomas was Manager of the India Division of the Standard Vacuum Oil Co. (which became Exxon). Mollie attended schools in India (Loreto Convent in Darjeeling and schools in Calcutta) and in NY (at Our Lady of Lourdes, Utica and Kenwood Convent of the Sacred Heart in Albany, NY). She graduated from New Hartford High School, earned a BA at Mount Holyoke College and Master's Degrees from Catholic University of America and the University of California, Berkeley.
In 1951, Mollie joined the Foreign Service and worked at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City for almost a decade, developing a love for Mexico that lasted her whole life. She joined the United States Information Service in 1962 and was posted to Montevideo as Director of the USIS libraries in Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay. There she met Albert J. Provasnik, of Pittsburgh, PA, who worked in the international division of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
She and Al were married at St. Matthew's Cathedral, Washington, D.C., during the Blizzard of '66. Soon after, they moved to Manila, Philippines, where Al was posted as a Revenue Service Officer. Their son, Stephen, was born there.
In 1973, they returned to the States and moved to New Hartford in 1975, where she lived until 2014 when she moved to the Vinson Hall Retirement Community, McLean, VA. However, Mollie never lost her wanderlust, her spirit of adventure, or her compassion for people coming to the US from other countries.
While living in New Hartford, Mollie was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford, the Utica Curling Club, the American Association of University Women and myriad volunteer and church groups. For many years, she organized bus trips to NYC for local residents to see Broadway shows or special exhibits at the Met. She founded the town's newspaper, The Town Crier, with Jo Spencer, which they co-wrote and operated for about a decade until they sold it to PJ Green in the late 1990's. In 2001, she and Al were inducted into the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.
Surviving Mollie are her son, Stephen and his wife, Kristi, of Arlington, VA; and two granddaughters, Alexandra and Theresa Provasnik.
She was predeceased by her husband, Al; and her sister, Margot.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider The Kelberman Center at www.kelbermancenter.org/donate/
(Attention: Community Development) or St. John the Evangelist Church, 66 Oxford Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
.