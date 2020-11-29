1/1
Mary M. "Micky" Noel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary M. "Micky" Noel 1945 - 2020
HAMILTON - Mary M. 'Micky Noel, 75, of Eudamar Lane, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Crouse Community Center, Morrisville.
She was born in Steinhatchee, FL, on September 17, 1945, a daughter of the late George and Phyllis Barcak and received her education in local schools. On November 16, 1963, in Hamilton, she married Donald T. Noel. Mrs. Noel work for Dr. Cohen and Dr. Aman as a housekeeper and Oneida Valley National Bank, Hamilton, as a custodian until her retirement. She was a longtime member of the American Legion Aux. #1556 of Madison and enjoyed the outdoors in her garden and caring for her flower beds. Micky was devoted to her family.
She leaves her husband, Tim; two sons and a daughter-in-law, D. Richard "Rick" Noel, of Bouckville and Michael "Mike" and Melissa Noel, of Austin, TX; a brother-in-law and three sisters-in-law, Kevin and Lori Noel, of Inverness, FL, Joy Noel, of Canastota and Kay Noel Hoffman, of Albany; her grandchildren, Jonathan Andrew and Ann Marie Noel, of Chittenango, Kristen and Henry Nunez and Megan and Danny Ornelas, of Yuma, Az; her great-grandchildren, McKenna, Maleigh, Elsie, Andrew and Mattanah of Chittenango and Audrey, Paige and Isaac, of Yuma, AZ; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, George Barcak.
In keeping with" Micky's" wishes, there will be no services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Crouse Community Center Activities Dept., 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408.
Arrangements are by the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved