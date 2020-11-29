Mary M. "Micky" Noel 1945 - 2020
HAMILTON - Mary M. 'Micky Noel, 75, of Eudamar Lane, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Crouse Community Center, Morrisville.
She was born in Steinhatchee, FL, on September 17, 1945, a daughter of the late George and Phyllis Barcak and received her education in local schools. On November 16, 1963, in Hamilton, she married Donald T. Noel. Mrs. Noel work for Dr. Cohen and Dr. Aman as a housekeeper and Oneida Valley National Bank, Hamilton, as a custodian until her retirement. She was a longtime member of the American Legion Aux. #1556 of Madison and enjoyed the outdoors in her garden and caring for her flower beds. Micky was devoted to her family.
She leaves her husband, Tim; two sons and a daughter-in-law, D. Richard "Rick" Noel, of Bouckville and Michael "Mike" and Melissa Noel, of Austin, TX; a brother-in-law and three sisters-in-law, Kevin and Lori Noel, of Inverness, FL, Joy Noel, of Canastota and Kay Noel Hoffman, of Albany; her grandchildren, Jonathan Andrew and Ann Marie Noel, of Chittenango, Kristen and Henry Nunez and Megan and Danny Ornelas, of Yuma, Az; her great-grandchildren, McKenna, Maleigh, Elsie, Andrew and Mattanah of Chittenango and Audrey, Paige and Isaac, of Yuma, AZ; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, George Barcak.
In keeping with" Micky's" wishes, there will be no services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Crouse Community Center Activities Dept., 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408.
Arrangements are by the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346.
www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com
