|
|
Mary M. Sauer 1950 - 2019
CAMDEN, NY - Mary M. Sauer, 69, of Camden, NY, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2019 at Rome Memorial Hospital.
She was born on March 5, 1950 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica, a daughter to Paul and Helen Riley Clark. Mary was a 1967 graduate of Camden High School and continued her studies at Adirondack Community College and SUNY Brockport, eventually earning her Master's Degree. She was a lifelong elementary educator - beginning her teaching career at McConnellsville Elementary School in 1971 and retiring from the Camden Central School District in 2005. Mary was active in her community and was affiliated with St. John's Church in Camden and St. Mary's Restoration Committee in Florence. She was a member of the McConnellsville Garden Club and the Red Hat Society. And she looked forward to afternoons with the "The Bunco Babes" and spending Friday mornings with "The Bagel Bunch" girls. Mary was also an avid reader.
The Adirondack Mountains held a very special place in Mary's heart and her passing leaves a void in the peaks "up North".
On July 3, 1971, she married her husband, of 48 years, Robert Sauer. Mary is survived by Bob and their two daughters, Amy and Lynee. She also leaves her brothers and sisters, Martin Clark (Deborah Vink), Matthew Clark (Katherine Donnelly), Michael Clark, Martha (Russell) Godshalk, Monica Clark and Mark "Tony" Clark. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews, Kevin Godshalk (Simran Dhillon), Kathryn "Laverne" Godshalk, Daniel Clark and Cynthia Mannella-Nickell (Ken). Also left behind is her special aunt, Therese Collins; several cousins and so many dear friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her mother and father-in-law, Walt and Irene Sauer; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Albertina and Mario Mannella; and nephew, Mark Mannella.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Florence. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Camden. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., 109 Main Street, Camden, NY.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Camden Public Library (57 2nd Street, Camden, NY 13316), The Old Forge Public Library (220 Crosby Blvd, Old Forge, NY 13420) or The Friends of St. Mary's Church (Community Bank, 41 Harden Blvd., Camden, NY 13316). In lieu of monetary donations, please do something for yourself - in honor of Mary's memory (no matter how small) - that simply makes you smile.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019