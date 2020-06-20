Mary M. Schecter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary M. Schecter 1950 - 2020
CLINTON – Mary M. Schecter, 69, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Mary was born on August 13, 1950, in Utica, the daughter of Azez J. and Gloria (Karaze) Abounader. She was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy, Utica College and earned a Master's Degree from SUNY Cortland in 2004. Mary was a reading teacher in the Utica City School District and also with the NYS Dept. of Corrections.
In 2008, Mary married Laurence Schecter. Together they enjoyed traveling, specifically the beaches of Florida. She was a member of St. Louis Gonzaga Church and very devoted to her faith.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Noah and Kelli Racich; her two beloved grandchildren, Carter and Lyla, Macedon, NY; her husband, Larry, Clinton; mother, Gloria (Karaze) Abounader, Utica; brother and sister-in-law, James and Lucretia Abounader, Webster; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janice and Edward Coiro; nieces and nephews including a special niece, Danielle (Jeff) Fink; great-niece, Ivy; loving cousins; and many friends. She was predeceased by her infant son, Thomas Racich; father, Azez (Ace) Abounader; and sister, Janice Piacente.
Relatives and friends will be notified of private ceremony details in the future.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved