Mary M. Schecter 1950 - 2020
CLINTON – Mary M. Schecter, 69, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Mary was born on August 13, 1950, in Utica, the daughter of Azez J. and Gloria (Karaze) Abounader. She was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy, Utica College and earned a Master's Degree from SUNY Cortland in 2004. Mary was a reading teacher in the Utica City School District and also with the NYS Dept. of Corrections.
In 2008, Mary married Laurence Schecter. Together they enjoyed traveling, specifically the beaches of Florida. She was a member of St. Louis Gonzaga Church and very devoted to her faith.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Noah and Kelli Racich; her two beloved grandchildren, Carter and Lyla, Macedon, NY; her husband, Larry, Clinton; mother, Gloria (Karaze) Abounader, Utica; brother and sister-in-law, James and Lucretia Abounader, Webster; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janice and Edward Coiro; nieces and nephews including a special niece, Danielle (Jeff) Fink; great-niece, Ivy; loving cousins; and many friends. She was predeceased by her infant son, Thomas Racich; father, Azez (Ace) Abounader; and sister, Janice Piacente.
Relatives and friends will be notified of private ceremony details in the future.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.