Mary Margaret (Trinkaus) Balfe 1948 - 2020
ORISKANY - Mary Margaret (Trinkaus) Balfe, 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, after a brief illness at the Abraham House, Rome.
Mary Margaret was born on May 13, 1948, in Utica, the daughter of the late Anthony and Lillian (Mitchell) Trinkaus. She was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. On July 20, 1967, Mary Margaret married Robert E. Balfe in St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, a union of 52 years. She was a Quality Auditor for MetLife prior to retiring.
Surviving besides her husband, Bob, are four children, David (Debbie Ann) Balfe, Vernon, Robert A. (Kimberly) Balfe, Tampa, FL, Thomas (Wendy) Balfe, Oriskany and Melissa Holly, Binghamton; nine grandchildren, Sierra, Alyssa, Robert G., Kayla, Derek, Nathan, Devyn, Olivia and Dayna; great-granddaughter, Aubriella; sisters, Diane (Jeanne MacDonald) Trinkaus and Maureen (Seamus) Dorian; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Mary Margaret was predeceased by her brother, Michael Trinkaus.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday at 9 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro.
The Balfe family extends a special thank you to Abraham House, Rome, for their compassionate care, especially to Laurie, Diane and Jeanne for their help during a difficult time and Pat Sterling for her guidance and support.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Mary Margaret's name may be made to the Abraham House, Rome. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
