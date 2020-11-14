1/1
Mary Margaret Collie
1928 - 2020
MARCY - Mary Margaret Collie, 92, of Marcy, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born on June 12, 1928, in Lisbon, NY, a daughter of the late Alfred and Vina Briere, Jr. She attended local schools. On May 10, 1952 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, she was united in marriage to Samuel P. Collie, a blessed union of over 54 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Mr. Collie died on January 18, 2007.
She was employed with Whitesboro Central Schools, retiring after many years of dedicated service.
She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro.
Mary was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family immensely and cherished the time that she spent with them. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and puzzles. She also enjoyed camping and fishing.
She is survived by her five daughters and sons-in-law, Joan and Genaro Dearo, of Naples, FL, Karen and Donald Armstrong, of Cobleskill, Linda and Robert Harter, of Marcy, Sharri and Sam Cosamano, of Marcy and Diane and Marty Patane, of Rome. She also leaves eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a brother, Albert Briere; and sister, Eileen Dawley.
The family wishes to sincerely thank her caregiver, Marcia Cornish-Colpe and the many caregivers at the Masonic Care Community, especially Wendy, Natasha and Linda. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
Funeral services will be private at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. There are no public calling hours.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Memories & Condolences
0 entries
