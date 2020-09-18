Mary Mazzcua 1926 - 2020
HERKIMER - Mary Mazzcua, 94, of Herkimer, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Valley Health Services, Herkimer.
Mary was born on July 29, 1926, in Frankfort, the daughter of the late Ralph and Theresa (Dunadee) Mottalo. She was educated in Frankfort and Utica and worked as a seamstress in her home; she also was an antique dealer in Syracuse. In 1946, Mary was united in marriage to Joseph Mazzacua; Joe passed away in 2007.
Mary is survived by her son, Brian, of Mohawk; and her daughter, Jeanne and her husband, Thomas Peoples, of Leesburg, VA; four grandchildren, Matthew, Sara, Michael and Megan; and three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Taylor and Haley.
Mary's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 4 p.m. from the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc..100 Otsego St., Ilion, with Deacon James Bower officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 NY-5S Mohawk, NY 13407.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com
.