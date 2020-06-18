Mary (Clemente) Pilenza
1916 - 2020
Mary (Clemente) Pilenza 1916 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Mary (Clemente) Pilenza, age 104, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community of NY.
Born in Italy on June 3, 1916, Mary was the daughter of the late Michael and Louisa (Tomasi) Clemente. She was raised and educated locally. On July 23, 1932 she married Robert Pilenza with whom she shared nearly 67 years prior to his passing on March 15, 1999.
During her working years, Mary held positions at Mele Manufacturing, Con Med, and General Electric at the Bleecker St. Radio Receiver location. Mary was a faithful communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish and a longtime member of the St. Anne's and Altar Rosary Societies.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Nancy Antoniewicz of Schenectady and the memory of her son-in-law, Ronald Antoniewicz. She held close to her heart her son George Pilenza who passed away on May 27, 1983. She also leaves 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Also left to carry on her memory are her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her sisters, Angeline Carnavale, and Amelia Schnitt; and her brother, Nicholas Clemente.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Monroe Household at the Masonic Care Community for the wonderful care provided to Mary during her stay.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, the family will honor Mary's life privately and funeral services will be held with immediate family only.
Please take a moment to connect with Mary's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary on our website.
Our prayers continue to go out to all as a sign of our community support.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-6714
