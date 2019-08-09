|
Mary R. Aiello
UTICA - Mrs. Mary R. Aiello passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at home.
She was born in Utica, daughter of the late Vincenzo Pizzuti and Antoinette Rico Pizzuti Fusco and attended Proctor High School. She married Dominic Aiello in 1946, who passed away in 1998. Mary was a devout, lifetime member of St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church. She was employed as a Produce Clerk for Chicago Markets in Utica for many years until her retirement in 1986.
Mary is survived by her sons, Richard (Diane) Aiello and James Aiello; her granddaughters, Stefanie Aiello (Brandon Carmo) and Hillarie (Sean) Aiello-Baylor; and great-granddaughters, Peyton, Corinne and Haiden; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Monday morning, August 12th from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St. (at Mohawk St.) in Utica. All are also invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church at 11:00 AM, celebrated by Rev. Mark Kaminski. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., Frankfort.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Mary's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019