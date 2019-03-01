|
Mary R. Woodhouse 1923 - 2019
WATERVILLE - Mary R. Woodhouse, 96, of Sanger Ave., passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Waterville Residential Care Center.
She was born February 6, 1923, in Waterville, a daughter of John and Katherine Hayes Ruane and was a 1941 graduate of Waterville High School. Mary married George T. Woodhouse on June 11, 1949. He predeceased her on January 28, 1996. In her early years, Mary was a bookkeeper for GLF in Waterville. Later, she assisted her husband in the operation of their business, Woodhouse Liquor Store in Waterville.
Mary was a communicant of St. Bernard's Church in Waterville and a charter member of the Waterville Fire Department Auxiliary. She was an avid and outstanding bowler who won a state championship. She also loved to vacation and travel.
Surviving are her children, Robert Woodhouse, of Rochester, Scott and Carrie Woodhouse, of Waterville; granddaughter, Carly Woodhouse (Bob Galinski), of Waterville; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Reilly; and four brothers, Owen, Leo, Robert and Edward Ruane.
Funeral services are private at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville. There are no calling hours. Interment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Waterville in the spring.
Mary's family wishes to thank her special friend and caregiver, Pat Kemp and the staff of the Waterville Residential Center for their kind and compassionate care.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the James H. Reilly Scholarship Fund c/o Waterville Central School, 381 Madison St., Waterville, NY 13480 or to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
To send a condolence and sign the book of memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco
funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019