|
|
Dr. Mary (Tucker) Rommel 1941 - 2019
POLAND - After a valiant fight with ALS, Mary (Tucker) Rommel, 77, of Poland and Punta Gorda, FL, left this life on March 9, 2019. She passed peacefully at her Punta Gorda home with the comforting presence of her husband, Roger; their children, Cheri, Scott and Holly, and her beloved dog, Spice. She was being attended to by longtime aide and friend, Maria Olivio, and a team of compassionate caregivers.
Mary, born, December 18, 1941, to John and Kathleen (McNavin) Tucker, graduated from Frankfort Schuyler Central School in 1959. A lifelong learner, she received secondary degrees in Economics and Education. This culminated in her receiving a Doctorate Degree (ED.D.) in Education from Syracuse University in 1989. She began teaching at West Canada Valley (WCV) School in 1966. She went on to assume the position of Elementary Principal for WCV for over two decades. She was absolutely passionate about the importance of education and recognized the unique qualities and potential of every teacher and student. During her tenure, WCV was twice named as one of the top ten rural schools in New York State.
She married Roger Rommel on November 26, 1960 and raised their three children in Poland. In addition to being an active member of that community, in 1965, Mary and Roger established Roger's Fence, that evolved into the development of several family owned entities in the Kuyahoora Valley, now known as Rommel Companies. Mary was honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2017 Small Business Person of the Year for the Syracuse District. When Mary and Roger began migrating to Florida over 20 years ago, her commitment to community involvement continued. She was an inaugural member of Team Punta Gorda and an active participant of PG Islanders and a Cruise Captain of Punta Gorda Sailing Club.
Mary is survived by her husband; children, Cheryl Rommel, Scott (Tracy) Rommel and Holly Carroll; and six grandchildren, Scott and Kate Augustine, Shane (Jasmine Oakes) and Jessi Carroll and Jacob and Tori Rommel. Mary's surviving siblings include John (Peggy) Tucker, Margie Weeda, Helen Rose, Nora (Chuck) Borso and Kathy (Alex) Rosemyer. In-laws include Birdie (Pat) Putney and Lois (Ed) Cox. Mary was loved by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins around the country. She was predeceased by her parents; in-laws, Roger and Margaret Rommel; brother, Bill Tucker; and two brothers-in-law, Tony Weeda and Bob Rose.
The family held a Celebration at their home in Punta Gorda Isles, FL. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will occur at St. John's Church, Newport, on Saturday, May 18th at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Poland. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to ALS of Utica or ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter.
Local arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019