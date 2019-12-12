|
|
Mary Skorulski 1926 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Mary Skorulski died peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, following a brief illness.
Mary was born in 1926 to Thomas and Sophia (Marezalek) Kowalczyk in Salisbury Center, NY and soon after, moved to New Hartford, NY, where she lived most of her life. She was a deeply religious person and a devoted life-long member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Mary received her R.N. Degree from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing. She, along with her best friend, Eleanor Wondro, began their nursing careers together in 1947 at the Marcy Psychiatric Center. She later returned to Utica College and Syracuse University to earn Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education. Mary became Director of Nursing at Marcy and later, Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center, very much enjoying her job and the employees and patients she interacted with, until her retirement in 1986.
Mary was married to Eugene Skorulski at Holy Trinity Church in 1948 and shared 62 years of loving marriage before his death in 2011. She often said her marriage to Gene was the best decision of her life. They shared an inseparable bond. Her family was always her top priority. She was selfless whenever and wherever her care, support and love were needed.
The New Hartford homestead remained a gathering point for traditional Polish Christmas and Easter celebrations, always welcoming family and friends with open arms. She enjoyed cooking and baking and making sauces, jellies, pickles and enjoying whatever the gardens and near-by fields provided. She took pride in maintaining her yard and especially enjoyed tending to her perennial and annual flower beds with her faithful cat, Duke, usually nearby. She enjoyed traveling with Gene and her family, her outings to South Lake, various farmers markets, local shops and destinations where she would often meet and socialize with old friends and meet new ones.
Mary left behind her children, Susan (Hiller) and son-in-law, Edward Hiller, of Long Beach Island, NJ; granddaughter, Johanna and her husband, Matt Day, of Los Angeles, Dennison Justin (D.J.) Hiller, of Miami, FL; her son, Jim Skorulski, of New Hartford, NY; and many nieces and nephews and their extended families. Mary was predeceased by her sisters, Anne, Josephine and Gladys; brothers, John and Dennis; niece, Barbara Ryczek; and nephew, Fred Horvath.
We are extremely grateful for all the love and comfort provided by our family and friends during this difficult period. We are very thankful for the care and compassion provided by her doctors, nurses and therapists at St. Luke's and St. Elizabeth's hospitals and St. Luke's Acute Rehabilitation Center during her illness. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a very strong and loving woman. We are thankful she enjoyed a good long life and are grateful to have had her in our lives. We feel comfort knowing she is at peace and reunited with her husband, Gene and her many brothers, sisters and friends, sharing old times and watching down over us.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Mary at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Trinity Church followed by interment at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Calling hours will take place at Friedel, Williams and Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, on Friday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name can be made to the Holy Trinity Church Memorial Fund or St. Jude Medical Center.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019