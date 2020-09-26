Mary (Marie) Stamboly Murad 1927 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Mary C. (Marie) Stamboly Murad, age 92, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Paterson, NJ, on October 20, 1927, a daughter of the late Norman and Sadie Mardany Stamboly and was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. On January 30, 1952, she was married to George J. Murad in St. Basils Melkite Catholic Church, a blessed union of 52 years until his passing on February 10, 2004. Mary began her work career at the GAFB, Rome, for several years. She and her husband, George, then owned and operated, "George's Grocery Store", on James and Elm Sts, for over 25 years, until their retirement. After retirement, Mary returned to work in the cafeteria at T.R. Proctor High School, a job she truly enjoyed, taking care of the children.
Mary was a kind and loving soul and was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, whose life centered around her family. They will forever hold her memory in their hearts.
Surviving are her beloved son, Samuel G. Murad and Amy Bofman, of FL; her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ellen and Joseph Busa, of Sauquoit; her cherished grandchildren, Jared and Jordan Murad, Lauren and Craig Moorhead, Ashley and Karl Vandentop, Brittany and Jim O'Reilly and Peter Busa; five cherished great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Zoey Vandentop, Hunter and Camden Moorhead and Renley Murad; four sisters and a brother-in-law, Evelyn Casper, Lorraine Tedesco, Eleanor Steppello and Virginia and Louis DeGironimo; three brothers, William "Billy" Stamboly, Ronald Stamboly and Michael Stamboly; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by one brother, Basil Stamboly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Basil's Melkite Catholic Church with the Rev. Saba Shofany officiating. Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In keeping with CDC and NYS Guidelines, face masks, social distancing and church trace signing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Foundation in memory of Mary.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to Mary's caregivers, Lori, Tammy, Giovanna, Pamela, Renee and Sandra, for their compassion and excellent care they provided to our mother. A thank you is also extended to Tonya and Andrea, of the Visiting Nurses Assoc. and the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care and to Jim Conkling, who was Mary's angel on earth.
