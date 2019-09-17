|
Mary T. Allanson 1953 - 2019
UTICA - Mary T. Allanson, age 65, went home to God on Saturday, September 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, with those she loved most in her heart.
Born in Clinton on November 3, 1953, Mary was a daughter of the late James Crawford and Mary Frances "Franny" Allanson. She also knew the love and support from her late stepfather Arthur Evans.
Mary was a graduate of Clinton High School Class of 1971. She went on to receive a Bachelors of Science degree in Nursing at the University of Rochester. Initially Mary worked as a Psychiatric Nurse and eventually began working in the field of chemical dependence earning a NYS Counseling Certification at the Oneida County Alcoholism Day Rehabilitation Program. She later transitioned to Insight House Chemical Dependency Services. Mary incorporated spiritual and alternative methods to heal the mind, body and soul of her patients, including becoming a certified acupuncturist. She was very passionate about her work, it was something she could intrinsically appreciate as she herself was celebrating 30+ years of recovery. Mary continued in her career accepting a position as a Coordinator for the City of Utica drug court, and later as a Coordinator for the Herkimer County drug court, a position she later retired from. Through their work relationship Mary met her life partner Rochelle "Shelly" Cardillo. Their common clients, ethics and interests brought them together. Mary and Shelly were blessed with many loving years spent traveling, laughing and taking care of their many feline companions. On October 22, 2018 after 25 treasured years, they were wed. Mary was battling cancer at this time and this marriage was an affirmation of their commitment to one another. Shelly stayed by her side until the very end.
A loving and giving soul, Mary had a deep spiritual connection to God. She trusted him and relied upon him for guidance and peace as she journeyed to the end of this life. She was a great listener and inspired others to be the best version of themselves through her wisdom and comforting heart. She was eclectic in her passions and pleasures, always appreciating fine jewelry and food and was a voracious reader.
Growing up Mary cherished summers at the family camp at North Lake and also in Cape Cod with her cousins. Later in life she would enjoy spending her time in Verona Beach on Oneida Lake with Shelly's family.
Mary is survived by her wife and life partner Shelly Cardillo, sister and brother-in-law Jo and Sam Weiss, brother Eric Allanson, and sister-in-law Kit (Allanson) and Steve Miller. Nieces and nephews James (Jamie) Crawford Allanson III and Lori Dawley, Kili Weiss, Willie and Shelly Weiss, Mac and Shaela Weiss, Dewey and Erica Weiss and Cody Weiss, Marika and Erika Krull, Naomi and Joshua Roof, Tomi and Mark Pogact, Otto Allanson, Lara and Adam Enders, Ben and Janelle Allanson, as well as 19 grand nieces and nephews. She also leaves members of Shelly's family, including her brothers-in-law Joseph Cardillo and Timothy Wissenbach, sisters and brother-in-law Gina Cardillo, Marisa and Matt Brooks, Donna and the late Victor Cardillo. Nieces and nephews Victoria Cardillo and Anthony Mangano, Patrick Cardillo and Cheyenne Hawkins. She also held the memory of Shelly's late parents Rufino and Beverly Cardillo very close in her heart. Mary will be deeply missed by her best friend and "sister of the heart" Suada Covic and Suada's family; husband Zemir and sons Zehrudin and Zenedin. Suada was such a great comfort and was by her side until the end, they could not have been more blessed to call each other family. Mary also leaves behind her step brother and sister, Arthur Evans and Becky Evans Rossi, many cousins, with special mention of Patti Anania and Julie Rowan. Friends, Linda Houk and Elaine Clark, Will Brown, The Valley Girls (Allison, Leslie, Carol and Linda) and Robert - they were all a great source of inspiration and support. She was predeceased by her brothers James Crawford Allanson II, and Robert Allanson as well as her step sister Meghan Evans Wahl and many aunts and uncles.
The family is grateful to Dr. Atul Butala and his staff, Nurse Practitioner Brenda Carney, the entire 6th floor staff at MVHS at St. Luke's and the personnel at the Siegenthaler Center, all of which were outstanding in tending to Mary with care and compassion during her final journey.
Mary's celebration of life, including visitation and a memorial service will all take place at Daniele at Valley View, 620 Memorial Parkway Utica NY. Visitation will commence from 2-4:30 with a memorial service to follow. Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be directed to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., online https://hospicecareinc.org. Envelopes will be available at the service.
