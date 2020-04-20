|
Mary T. Battaglia 1923 - 2020
WATERVILLE - Mary Teresa Battaglia, 97, of Waterville, passed away, Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Waterville Residential Care Center.
She was born, February 19, 1923, in Clayville, NY, a daughter of Louis and Catherine Carletto Langone and attended Clayville/Sauquoit schools. At age 16, she began working at the Waterville Knitting Mill and helped with family and chores, helping taking care of her siblings. She worked at the knitting mill for 20 years. On March 2, 1946, Mary married Salvatore E. Battaglia and lived in Utica until 1948 when they moved to Waterville. After her husband's death in 1978, she maintained her home in Waterville until 2005, moving to Warners, NY, to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Ronald Furner. Mary had worked as a cook for several area businesses, including the Waterville Nursing Home, Community Memorial Hospital, Hamilton and also worked at Joseph & Fuess, Utica and at age 70, was a cook for a Syracuse University fraternity for five years until retiring.
She volunteered for many public functions in Waterville including cooking for the Waterville Fire Department and St. Bernard's Church benefits. She was honored by the Waterville Rotary Club with the "Roses for the Living". She will always be remembered for her love of family, who she was so proud of. Her generosity and cooking her many wonderful Italian dishes, especially her meatballs.
Mary was a communicant of St. Bernard's Church, Waterville, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a former member of the Waterville Fire Department Auxiliary.
Surviving are her son, Joseph A. (Laurene) Battaglia, Sr., of Waterville; daughter, Catherine (Ronald) Furner, of Warners, NY; daughter-in-law, Virginia "Ginny" Battaglia, of Waterville; brothers, Daniel (Martha) Langone, of NH and Eugene (Mary) Langone, Sr., of New Hartford; ten cherished grandchildren, Joseph, Jr. (Lauren) Battaglia, of Baldwinsville, Matthew S. (Adriana) Battaglia, of Hoboken, NJ, Crystal Ponto, of Syracuse, Colleen (Tom) Ponto, of Camillus, Ronald, Jr. (Sara) Furner, of Camillus, Robbie (Amy) Furner, of Syracuse, Salvatore Battaglia, Jr., of Clinton, Terry (Don) Carrie, of Norwich, JoAnn (Dan) Hall, of Troy and Ginny and Lisa Calise Battaglia, of NJ; sixteen beautiful great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Eileen Eda and Shirley Langone.
She was predeceased by a son, Salvatore J. Battaglia, in 2014; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Mike Michel, of FL; brothers, Rocco, John, Anthony, Louie, Jr. Langone; and a grandson, Paul Ponto, of Syracuse.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Chabot, the staff of Waterville Residential Center and Pastor Mark Thall of Brookfield for their everlasting love and compassion for our mom.
Due to the current health concerns, services and interment in Calvary Cemetery, Utica, will be private.
The family would like all contributions to be directed to the Waterville Residential Center, 220 Tower St., Waterville, NY 13480.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020