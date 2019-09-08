Home

Mary T. (Sisti) Perta

Mary T. (Sisti) Perta Obituary
Mary T. (Sisti) Perta 1920 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Mary T. (Sisti) Perta, age 99, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 in the comfort of her home with her loving son and family by her side.
Mary is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michele A. and Randy E. Williams; her son, Anthony P. Perta who cared for and resided with his mom; her grandchildren, Kevin and Kelly Williams, Mark and Hilary Williams, Brian and Alyssa Williams, and Christine Williams and Brandon Lewis; great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Kathryn, and Kendall Williams; and Hunter Williams; sister, Philomena "Fay" Policelli; and brother, Robert A. Sisti. She also leaves her nieces, especially Sandy Grounds who lovingly cared for her aunt; nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Anthony R. "Tony" Perta; her parents, Alexander and Catherine (Salerno) Sisti; siblings and their spouses, Rose and Pasquale Brindisi, Fred and Yolanda Sisti, Gloria and Frank Zammiello, and Alessandro "Alex" and Pat Sisti; and her in-laws, Andy Policelli, "Ginny" Sisti, Dean and Roseanne Perta, John and Myrtle Perta, Lee and Art Pistolese, and Tess and Connie Grieco.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:30-11:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Mary's memory may make a donation to online at https://www.stjude.org. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Mary's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Wednesday morning at 11:00 from the funeral home and at 12:00 noon at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
