Mary Theresa "Tess" Battaglia 1923 - 2020
WATERVILLE - Mary Theresa "Tess" Battaglia, 97, of Waterville, passed away, Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Waterville Residential Care Center.
Mary was born, February 19, 1923, in Clayville, NY, a daughter of Louis and Catherine Corleto Langone and attended Clayville/Sauquoit schools. At age 16, Mary began working at the Waterville Knitting Mill, while helping with family chores and helping to care for her siblings. She worked at the knitting mill for 20 years.
On March 2, 1946, Mary married Salvatore E. Battaglia and lived in Utica until 1948 when they moved to Waterville, with their young son, Salvatore. After her husband's death in 1978, she maintained her home in Waterville until 2005, and then moved to Warners, NY, to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Ronald Furner.
Mary had worked as a cook for several area businesses, including the Waterville Nursing Home and Community Memorial Hospital, Hamilton. She also worked as a seamstress at Joseph & Feiss, Utica, then at age 67, was a cook for a Syracuse University fraternity for 2 years until retiring.
Mary volunteered for many public functions in Waterville, including cooking for the Waterville Fire Department and St. Bernard's Church benefits. She was honored by the Waterville Rotary Club with the "Roses for the Living".
Mary will always be remembered for her love of family, of whom she was so proud, her generosity, and the cooking of her many wonderful Italian dishes, especially her "famous meatballs".
Mary was a communicant of St. Bernard's Church, Waterville, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a member of the Waterville Senior Citizens.
Surviving are her son, Joseph A. (Laurene) Battaglia, Sr., of Waterville; daughter, Catherine (Ronald) Furner, of Warners, NY; daughter-in-law, Virginia "Ginny" Battaglia, of Waterville; brothers, Daniel (Martha) Langone, of NH and Eugene (Mary) Langone, Sr., of New Hartford; ten cherished grandchildren, Joseph A. (Lauren) Battaglia, Jr., of Baldwinsville, Matthew S. (Adriana) Battaglia, of Hoboken, NJ, Crystal Ponto, of Syracuse, Colleen (Tom) Ponto, of Camillus, Ronald (Sara) Furner, Jr., of Camillus, Robbie (Amy) Furner, of Syracuse, Salvatore J. Battaglia, Jr., of Clinton, Teri (Don) Currie, of Norwich, JoAnn (Dan) Hall, of Troy and Ginny (Lisa) Calise Battaglia, of NJ; sixteen beautiful great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Ilene, Eda and Shirley Langone. She was predeceased by a son, Salvatore J. Battaglia, Sr., in 2014; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Mike Michel, of FL; brothers, Rocco, John, Anthony and Louis, Jr. Langone; and a grandson, Paul Ponto, of Syracuse.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Chabot, the staff of Waterville Residential Care Center, especially to those who daily provided loving personal care and to Pastor Mark Thall, of Brookfield, for their everlasting love and compassion for our mom.
Due to current health concerns, services and interment in Calvary Cemetery, Utica, will be private.
The family would like any contributions to be directed to the Waterville Residential Care Center, 220 Tower St., Waterville, NY 13480.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main Street, Waterville, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020