Mary Usher 1922 - 2019
Holocaust Survivor
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - Mary Usher, 97, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019, in West Palm Beach, with her loving family by her side.
Mary was born on April 2, 1922, in Niwka, Poland, the daughter of the late Yehuda Leib and Szprynca Wenger Majtek and was educated in Poland. She was a Holocaust Survivor of Bergen-Belson Concentration Camp during World War II. On August 5, 1945, Mary married Henry Usher in Germany. In June of 1949, Mr. and Mrs. Usher came to the United States and settled in Utica, to raise their family.
At one time, Mary was a saleswoman at Doyle-Knower Clothing Store, Utica. She was a member of Congregation Zvi Jacob, Utica Jewish Community Center and the Palm Beach Holocaust Survivor Organization.
Mary is survived by her children and their spouses, Paula and Kenneth Douglass, of Williamsville, NY and Howard and Eileen Usher, of Parkland, FL; her grandchildren and their spouses, Sheila Leitten, Scott and Tracey Yudess, Seth and Jamie Usher and Jason and Kara Usher; her great-grandchildren, Marisa Leitten, Donnie Leitten, Tyler Yudess, Allie Usher, Abby Usher and Harvey Usher.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from Congregation Zvi Jacob, 110 Memorial Parkway East, Utica, with Rabbi Howard Matasar, officiating. Interment will be made in Tifereth Zvi Cemetery, Whitesboro, where she will be laid to rest next to her Henry.
Contributions, in Mary's memory, may be offered to Congregation Zvi Jacob.
Mary's arrangements are with Jacobson-Pizer Funeral Chapel, Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 3 to June 4, 2019