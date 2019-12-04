|
Maryanna Jadwizyc 1933 - 2019
Always Put Her Family First
UTICA - Maryanna Jadwizyc, 86, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at home with her family by her side.
She was born on March 1, 1933, in Utica, the daughter of Simon and Josephine (Piechowski) Bogdan. On September 5, 1953, Maryanna married Stanley W. Jadwizyc in Holy Trinity Church, a union of 66 years.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will always be remembered as the woman who put her family first. Maryanna was the best cook around, especially during the holidays. She always had a smile on her face no matter what life dealt. Maryanna loved to hear all about her family and would always give advice if asked.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Stanley; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Ronald Blatt, Deerfield; son, Daniel Jadwizyc, Oneida; grandchildren, Sherry (Greg) Friley, Michele Blatt and Kevin (Amy) Blatt; one great-grandson, Andrew Moore; and a great-granddaughter on the way; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Anne Bogdan; sister-in-law, Alice Bogdan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Maryanna was predeceased by sister and brother-in-law, Stella and Stanley Lipka; and brother, Walter Bogdan.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 9-10 a.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Maryanna's name may be made to The Arc of Madison Cortland, Oneida, NY. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Maryanna's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Advanced Wound Care of St. Elizabeth Medical Center, especially Cathy, Mary Ellen and Dr. Lyndsey for the care and compassion shown during her visits, as well as Dr. LaFont for taking such good care of her throughout the years.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019