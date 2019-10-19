|
|
MaryAnne A. (Rotach) Damuth 1943 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service and Celebration of Life for Mrs. MaryAnne A. (Rotach) Damuth, age 76, who passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday morning at 11:30 at St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church. Please omit floral offerings. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019