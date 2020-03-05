Home

Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
Maryanne Laraby


1951 - 2020
Maryanne Laraby Obituary
Maryanne Laraby 1951 - 2020
UTICA - Maryanne Laraby, 69, of Utica, died, March 5, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
She was born, January 19, 1951, in Utica. Maryanne married Douglas Laraby in 1989.
She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 45 years. She was at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 26 years and with Utica Physician's Office after that.
Maryanne loved nursing; she enjoyed knitting, camping and shopping.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas; her sons, Douglas (Heather) Laraby, Frank Laraby and Michael (Doretta) Hapeman; two daughters, Seana Renee (Jeremy) Stewart and Chris (Rick) Finn; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be Monday at 1:00 PM at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday from 11-1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
